All Star Monster Trucks roar into Green Cove Springs for the first time July 26-27th

CLAY COUNTY, Fla. — For the first time, All Star Monster Trucks will invade the Clay County Fairgrounds in Green Cove Springs on July 26 and 27. The event promises a thrilling lineup of monster truck action under the covered roof, offering an exciting experience for the whole family.

The festivities kick off at 4:30 p.m. each day with Monster Truck Rides available throughout the show. The Pre-Show Party runs from 4:30 to 6:30 p.m., featuring bounce houses and local food trucks. The main show starts at 7:00 p.m. and lasts between 1.5 and 1.75 hours.

>>> STREAM ACTION NEWS JAX LIVE <<<

Highlights include:

Real All Star Monster Trucks

QuadStar Quad Warrior Racing

Monster Truck Rides

Bounce Houses

Local Food Trucks

Unlimited Family Fun

Kids tickets start at just $10, an

[DOWNLOAD: Free Action News Jax app for alerts as news breaks]

Kids tickets start at just $10, and all-inclusive ticket bundles can be purchased at www.FloridaMonsterTrucks.com.

The event will be held at 2464 FL Highway 16, Green Cove Springs, FL. Don’t miss this chance to enjoy an action-packed weekend with monster trucks and family fun!

[SIGN UP: Action News Jax Daily Headlines Newsletter]

Click here to download the free Action News Jax news and weather apps, click here to download the Action News Jax Now app for your smart TV and click here to stream Action News Jax live.