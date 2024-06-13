All these pups need is a Jumbo Shrimp ballgame... and a forever home

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — A group of adoptable ACPS pups were invited to take in a Jumbo Shrimp ballgame for Canines and Crustaceans on Wed., June 12.

The pack of pooches got to meet their favorite mascots, Scampi and Southpaw. Some dogs were so locked into the game that they didn’t want to move from their seats.

Staff, volunteers, and the dogs could be seen walking the stadium during the seventh-inning stretch.

Everyone had a great time as pictures taken by ACPS showed.

But while the pups enjoyed the game, what they really need are forever homes.

If you’re looking for a baseball-watching buddy, come to 2020 Forest Street and ask about Deuce, Root Beer, Elsa, Phoebe, Wrigley, and Apple Fritter.

