‘All too common:’ Harborview neighbors react to armed robbery turned officer-involved shooting

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — A Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office officer is now recovering in the hospital, and an armed robbery suspect is dead, after police say that the suspect fired two shots first at the officer, who then fired a single shot, killing the man.

Now, neighbors in the Harborview area are left shaken after the massive police presence that followed Wednesday morning.

“I was just wondering, like, who got shot this time?” Harborview neighbor Deezy commented.

Deezy told Action News Jax Wednesday morning that he lives on Norfolk Boulevard where the shooting happened, and told Action News Jax he couldn’t get back to his home because of the active sheriff’s office investigation.

While Deezy said Wednesday, the Harborview area near Norfolk Boulevard and Soutel Drive is a typically older and quiet community, James Benner, another Harborview neighbor, said he’s not surprised at all.

“All too common,” Benner said. “It’s all common, pretty much. It is not even surprising. It was just unfortunate that people had to lose their lives or also had to get shot,” Benner said.

The Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office says this is the tenth officer-involved shooting of 2025, with Deezy calling it a senseless loss of life.

“[I’m] Definitely not dying over that little bit of money, like that is crazy,” Deezy said. “Like I say, it’s older people. So you would think you would respect, you see older women and kids and stuff, you wouldn’t [do something like this]. But I mean, you never know what somebody’s going through when they’re ready to crash out or just lose their life for nothing.”

The Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office did not identify the suspect at this time, but did say he had an extensive criminal history.

Police added that a critical incident briefing will be released in 21 days.

