Allegedly stolen truck rams security fence at Jacksonville International Airport

A security fence at the Jacksonville International Airport (JIA) was severely damaged early Sunday morning in an incident allegedly involving a stolen pickup truck. The breach occurred near the cargo bays of several major airlines along Cole Flyer Road.

According to an employee, who spoke to Action News Jax on the condition of anonymity, the suspect allegedly stole a pickup truck and rammed it into the fence near the Southwest Airlines Delta Cargo bay and FedEx shipping centers.

The crash left significant damage, with wires hanging down the fence and scattered in the grass, and tire tracks left in its path.

The incident took place just before 6:00 a.m. and lasted for approximately 15 minutes. Law enforcement allegedly apprehended the suspect at the scene.

Reportedly, the suspect attempted to crash through the fence to gain access to a larger vehicle stored behind it.

Action News Jax has contacted Jacksonville International Airport for official confirmation and a statement regarding the alleged security breach. Further updates will be provided as more information becomes available.

