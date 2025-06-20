‘Alligator Alcatraz’ | Florida attorney general proposes creating detention center in Everglades

Florida’s Attorney General James Uthmeier announced plans to convert an abandoned airport in the Everglades into a temporary detention facility to house people in the country illegally.

Gov. Ron DeSantis has tasked state leaders with identifying locations for new detention facilities, and the proposed site, dubbed “Alligator Alcatraz” by Uthmeier, is expected to accommodate over 1,000 beds.

The facility is anticipated to be operational within the next 30 to 60 days, according to Uthmeier. The exact location of the abandoned airport and details regarding funding and logistics remain uncertain.

The initiative reflects ongoing efforts by Florida’s state leadership to address immigration concerns, with rapid implementation expected in the coming months.

