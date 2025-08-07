St. Augustine Alligator Farm’s largest oak topples after possible lightning damage

ST. AUGUSTINE, Fla. — The St. Augustine Alligator Farm Zoological Park’s largest oak tree came down after possible lightning damage on Wednesday night.

The oak tree was located at the center lagoon.

Fortunately, no alligators were harmed, and the fences and glass remained undamaged by the fallen tree.

According to the zoological park, feeding shows will take place in the Swamp, while Realm of the Alligator shows will be held in the Theater."

Also, they will be carefully assessing the long Nile River course’s trees until further notice.

The Sepnik River course is still open.

>>> STREAM ACTION NEWS JAX LIVE <<<

[DOWNLOAD: Free Action News Jax app for alerts as news breaks]

[SIGN UP: Action News Jax Daily Headlines Newsletter]