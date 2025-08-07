Local

St. Augustine Alligator Farm’s largest oak topples after possible lightning damage

By ActionNewsJax.com News Staff
St. Augustine Alligator Farm Zoological Park A large oak tree fell at the St. Augustine Alligator Farm Zoological Park.
ST. AUGUSTINE, Fla. — The St. Augustine Alligator Farm Zoological Park’s largest oak tree came down after possible lightning damage on Wednesday night.

The oak tree was located at the center lagoon.

Fortunately, no alligators were harmed, and the fences and glass remained undamaged by the fallen tree.

According to the zoological park, feeding shows will take place in the Swamp, while Realm of the Alligator shows will be held in the Theater."

Also, they will be carefully assessing the long Nile River course’s trees until further notice.

The Sepnik River course is still open.

