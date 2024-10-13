Local

AMBER ALERT: 6-month-old girl kidnapped in St. Augustine, could be in Jacksonville, FDLE reports

By ActionNewsJax.com News Staff

Florida AMBER Alert issued for missing 6-month-old child Investigators are searching for Zaina Ward out of St. Johns County. Officials said she may be with Mohammed Adam, traveling in a 2002 silver Chevrolet Cavalier with the Florida tag number RXCR47. (Florida Department of Law Enforcement /Florida Department of Law Enforcement)

ST. AUGUSTINE — The Florida Department of Law Enforcement (FDLE) has issued an AMBER Alert for a 6-month-old child reportedly abducted in St. Johns County.

According to FDLE, Zaina Ward was last seen in the area of the 5000 block of State Road 13 North in St. Augustine. Authorities believe she may be in the company of 22-year-old Mohammed Adam, a St. Augustine resident. They could be traveling in a silver 2002 Chevrolet Cavalier with Florida tag number RXCR47.

According to law enforcement, the pair may be in the Jacksonville area. Zaina was last seen wearing a white onesie with pink flowers and green stems.

Authorities urge anyone who sees them not to approach and to contact law enforcement immediately at 904-824-8304 or dial 911.

Missing Child:

  • Name: Zaina Ward
  • Missing Since: October 13, 2024
  • Age: 6 months
  • Sex: Female
  • Hair: Brown
  • Eyes: Brown
  • Height: 2′0″
  • Weight: 14 pounds
  • Last seen: 5000 block of State Road 13 North, St. Augustine, FL
  • Clothing: White ruffled onesie with pink flowers and green stems

6-month-old Zaina Ward

Suspect Information:

  • Name: Mohammed Adam
  • Age: 22 years
  • Sex: Male
  • Hair: Black
  • Eyes: Brown
  • Height: 5′8″
  • Weight: 150 pounds
  • From: St. Augustine, FL

Mohammed Adam

