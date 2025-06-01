Amelia Island among the top 10 ‘Best Summer Travel Destinations’ in the U.S.

AMELIA ISLAND, Fla. — A Northeast Florida island has been recognized as one of the “Best Summer Travel Destinations” in the U.S.

Amelia Island came in at No. 10 on the USA TODAY 10Best Readers’ Choice awards poll.

USA TODAY cited the island’s “pristine beaches” and “charming historic district” as some of the reasons to visit.

Visitors can also enjoy events like outdoor concerts, activities like kayaking, and dine on fresh seafood.

This Nassau County gem is no stranger to recognition. Amelia Island has previously been honored by the likes of Global Traveler magazine and Condé Nast Traveler.

