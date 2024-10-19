Amelia Island Lighthouse beacon restored

Fernandina Beach, Fla. — Amelia Island just got a little brighter.

The beacon in Amelia Island Lighthouse has been restored and is once again helping with ship navigation. The light had been out for the past 18 months because of a mechanical failure, according to a new release from the U.S. Coast Guard Auxiliary, District 7.

Built in 1838, the Amelia Island Lighthouse is the oldest in Florida. It sits on a hill overlooking Egans Creek, marking the entrance to the inlet that leads to the St. Marys River, Cumberland Island Sound and the harbor of Fernandina Beach.

>>> STREAM ACTION NEWS JAX LIVE <<<

[DOWNLOAD: Free Action News Jax app for alerts as news breaks]

Read: Former Edgewood Bakery site to become Community First Credit Union

The City of Fernandina Beach has owned the lighthouse tower and grounds since 2001. However, the Coast Guard maintains the function of the beacon.

The lighthouse grounds, located at 215 O’Hagan Lane, are open to the public on Saturdays from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.

You can register for a tour of the inside of the lighthouse by calling 904-310-3350 or visiting the Atlantic Recreation Center at 2500 Atlantic Avenue.

Amelia Island Lighthouse Beacon fixed after 18 months

Read: St. Simons Wine Festival happening this weekend

[SIGN UP: Action News Jax Daily Headlines Newsletter]

Click here to download the free Action News Jax news and weather apps, click here to download the Action News Jax Now app for your smart TV and click here to stream Action News Jax live.