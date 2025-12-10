Amelia Island’s Shrimp Drop voted top 10 ‘Best New Year’s Eve Drop’ in the U.S.

AMELIA ISLAND, Fla. — The annual Shrimp Drop on Amelia Island is among USA Today’s 10Best in the country for Best New Year’s Eve Drop.

Readers voted on more than 20 different celebrations across the country that featured a large object descending at the stroke of midnight on December 31.

The Shrimp Drop, which features a large, neon shrimp statuette, came in at No. 9 on the 2025 ranking. It came in at No. 3 on USA TODAY’s 10Best in 2024.

Another Florida “drop” came in at No. 8 -- the beach ball drop in Panama City.

