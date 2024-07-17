NASSAU COUNTY, Fla. — The Amelia Waterfront Park is getting a makeover after the Fernandina Beach City Commissioners approved its final designs on Tue., July 16.

“You got the beach on one side, and you got the river on the other. It’s time for people to enjoy both sides,” Fernandina Beach Mayor Bradly Bean said.

This comes after years of the project being on hold for several reasons including design changes.

“We’re eager to finally get this project underway. We talked about it forever. We’re finally in a position to get it going. We expect to bid this week or the next,” Interim City manager Jeremiah Glisson said.

“This area will serve as an event space, additional overflow parking, and golf cart parking,” Glisson said. Glisson laid out the final design of the park that commissioners voted on. He said they were careful to make the necessary improvements.

Amelia Waterfront Park Amelia Waterfront Park gets makeover after years of discussions. (Thomas & Hutton)

“There’s improved delineated parking. There’s an increase of grass space area, a pavilion, restrooms, play area for children, and art that will be in the final project.”

This project is estimated at $2 million which will come from impact fees to help fund the park.

Construction will begin in either September or October. The park is expected to be completed at the beginning of next year.

Amelia Waterfront Park Amelia Waterfront Park gets makeover after years of discussions. (Thomas & Hutton)

