Amendment 3 supporters condemn Florida’s alleged $50 million taxpayer-funded anti-marijuana ad campaign

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The CEO of Florida’s largest medical marijuana company visited Jacksonville on Tuesday, joined by a bipartisan group of state lawmakers. They aimed to counter the criticism directed at Amendment 3, which seeks to legalize recreational marijuana for adults over 21. This backlash comes in response to comments from the Governor and Florida’s First Lady.

READ: What’s on Florida’s 2024 ballot?: A complete guide to the six proposed state amendments

The stop was part of Trulieve CEO Kim Rivers’ statewide tour, which was in the final stretch of the campaign to legalize recreational marijuana.

“In the ads that we’re seeing, they’re saying that we’re going to have products that resemble candy. That is absolutely false,” said Rivers.

Rivers pushed back on attacks suggesting recreational marijuana products would be unregulated and attractive to children.

She showed Action News Jax sample products to demonstrate how state regulations currently require medical products to be packaged securely and neutrally.

“And so the structure of the medical program is laid on top of the recreational program and so all of the laws, all of the rules that currently exist are incorporated by default into this recreational program,” said Rivers.

The Governor’s crusade against legal weed goes beyond the comments he’s made from the bully pulpit.

The campaign backing Amendment 3 estimates the DeSantis administration has spent more than $50 million on more than 13,000 anti-marijuana PSAs aired on television stations throughout the state since September.

Action News Jax previously reported that this bill includes $4 million in opioid settlement funds, meant to curb opioid addiction. You can view the purchase order information HERE.

READ: Florida reportedly using millions in opioid settlement money on anti-marijuana campaign targeting Amendment 3

“We told the local governments that they couldn’t do it. We should not be the ones to say, well I’m the kingmaker and we can do what we want. It’s not right,” said State Senator Shevrin Jones (D-Miami Gardens).

Jones and State Senator Joe Gruters (R-Sarasota) don’t see eye to eye on much, but both condemned the use of taxpayer dollars to advocate against Amendment 3.

“Tax dollars should not go to pay for propaganda, no matter what the issue is,” said Gruters.

State Senator Tracie Davis (D-Jacksonville) noted despite opposition from the state, she’s seeing a groundswell of bipartisan support for Amendment 3.

Recent polling suggests the same.

“Marijuana has been around for years and it’s going to stay here because it’s been here. And so, why not take the opportunity to legalize it and make it a safe, regulated industry just like we’ve done with medical marijuana?” said Davis.

Senator Gruters told Action News Jax he’s already working on an implementing bill in the event Amendment 3 passes next Tuesday.

He promised that the bill would ban public consumption of marijuana across the board.

READ: Florida GOP state Sen. pushes back on claims Amendment 3 would prohibit marijuana regulation

[DOWNLOAD: Free Action News Jax app for alerts as news breaks]

[SIGN UP: Action News Jax Daily Headlines Newsletter]

Click here to download the free Action News Jax news and weather apps, click here to download the Action News Jax Now app for your smart TV and click here to stream Action News Jax live.