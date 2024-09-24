Local

Americans will be able to order free COVID-19 tests this month

By ActionNewsJax.com News Staff
covid test on a table

Free COVID tests FILE PHOTO: The government is once again sending free COVID tests. (Lukas Bittner/Lukas - stock.adobe.com)

Americans will be able to order COVID-19 test kits for free soon.

Households will be able to get up to four test kits.

When the federal program opens, you’ll be able to order your test kits at COVIDTests.gov.

The U.S. Health and Human Services agency that oversees the testing has not announced an exact date for ordering to begin, according to AP.

You can find more information here.

