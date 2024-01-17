America’s VetDog urgently searching for volunteer puppy raisers in Jacksonville

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — America’s VetDogs, a national nonprofit organization dedicated to providing assistance dogs to veterans and first responders, is urgently seeking volunteer Puppy Raisers in the Jacksonville area.

>>> STREAM ACTION NEWS JAX LIVE <<<

The organization, known for delivering highly trained service dogs to those in need, is reaching out to the community for support in raising and socializing puppies that will later become life-changing companions for veterans and first responders.

Puppy Raisers, vital to the organization’s mission, are responsible for welcoming an 8-week-old puppy into their homes. Their role involves shaping good house manners and socializing the puppies with various environments, including transportation, grocery stores, and more.

America’s VetDogs covers all costs associated with being a volunteer Puppy Raiser, except for food. The puppies, raised by dedicated individuals, are returned to America’s VetDogs at 16-18 months for additional training that will enable them to assist veterans or first responders with disabilities.

What sets America’s VetDogs apart is its ability to provide an assistance dog to a veteran or first responder in just 9-12 months after the application process. This is a large reduction compared to the 2-3 year wait times commonly experienced with other assistance dog organizations.

As America’s VetDogs urgently seeks Puppy Raisers in Jacksonville, the call to action is clear – dedicated individuals in the community have the opportunity to make a profound impact on the lives of those who have served the nation.

By volunteering as Puppy Raisers, individuals can contribute to the organization’s mission of providing highly trained service dogs to veterans and first responders, ultimately making a difference in the lives of those who have sacrificed for their country.

[SIGN UP: Action News Jax Daily Headlines Newsletter]

Click here to download the free Action News Jax news and weather apps, click here to download the Action News Jax Now app for your smart TV and click here to stream Action News Jax live.