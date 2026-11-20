JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — A JTA board member proposed establishing a new oversight committee to examine internal operations and ensure transparency across the agency.

Board member Daniel Vallencourt suggested the new panel during a board meeting, seeking deeper board scrutiny into every payment, consultant, and potential conflict of interest.

The proposal comes as JTA faces two criminal investigations, four subpoenas, a City Council probe and more than 100 layoffs. Top state prosecutors are reviewing a litany of financial records and JTA is scheduled to deliver a sweeping document review to the state attorney tomorrow.

Vallencourt described past communication barriers between the board and the agency’s daily operations.

“I felt like in our past, there’s been a wall put up between the board and the internal workings of JTA,” Vallencourt said. “You might as well just tell us what’s going on.”

Director Alan Hopkins said the lack of oversight contributed to the agency’s current difficulties, saying, “We probably wouldn’t be here today.”

Other board members expressed differing opinions regarding whether an additional committee would be beneficial. Director Max Glober supported the broader objective, saying, “I agree with the goal.”

However, Director Patricia Gillum Sams questioned whether creating another committee would lead board members to overstep their roles.

“We’ve lived this, so it’s real,” Sams said. “But having more committees and more committees and managing and us getting out of our lane, I don’t agree with that.”

Board leadership highlighted the broader purpose of reviewing internal financial dealings. Chair Aundra Wallace outlined the core focus of the discussion, saying, “This is all about trust and transparency.”

The board took no vote on the proposed oversight committee during the meeting. Board members may consider a vote on creating the committee in January.

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