Ancient City Brewing Boos and Brews 5k race and 1-mile fun run returns October 26th

ST. AUGUSTINE, Fla. — Get ready for a spooktacular event as Ancient City Brewing hosts its annual Boos and Brews 5K Race and 1-Mile Fun Run. The Halloween-themed race, presented in partnership with Run4Beer and Florida Race Day, will take place at 5 p.m. on Saturday, October 26th, at Ancient City Brewing’s Flagship Brewhouse, located at 3420 Agricultural Center Drive in St. Augustine.

“This is such a fun Halloween tradition,” says Britta Messler, General Manager at Ancient City Brewing (ACB). “It’s great to see everyone at the Brewhouse, in costume and jazzed up to get moving. We’ve got a wide range of age groups for the awards, from 19 and under to 70 and older, so it really is a great bonding activity for families and friend groups. And if they form a team, they can create a super creative name and win the fastest or slowest team award, depending upon your goals!”

Event Details:

Date: Saturday, October 26, 2024

Saturday, October 26, 2024 Time: 5:00 p.m.

5:00 p.m. Location: Ancient City Brewing Flagship Brewhouse, 3420 Agricultural Center Drive, St. Augustine, FL 32092

Races:

Boos and Brews 5K Race (chip-timed)



1-Mile Fun Run (not timed)



Course map HERE

Awards:

Glow-in-the-dark finisher medals for all participants



Awards for top male and female finishers in age groups: 19 and under, 20-29, 30-39, 40-49, 50-59, 60-69, and 70+



Team awards for the fastest and slowest four-person teams

Post-Race Party:

Halloween costume contest



Food truck



Live Music



Free ACB draft beer for finishers 21 and older

Registration Fees:

5K Race: $35 per person until August 31st; $40 from October 1st; $45 on race day (cash or check only)



1-Mile Fun Run: $25 per person

Packet Pick-Up: October 26, 3:45 p.m. – 4:30 p.m.

October 26, 3:45 p.m. – 4:30 p.m. Registration: Online registration is available HERE

ACB continues to brew and can its beers at the Flagship Brewhouse, and patrons can enjoy a fresh brew at the flagship location or the Downtown Taproom. ACB’s lineup includes seasonal varieties and core brews such as Augustine’s Orange Amber Ale and Castillo Coconut Porter. As always, Ancient City Brewing encourages patrons to drink responsibly.

ABOUT ANCIENT CITY BREWING:

Ancient City Brewing is a proud craft beer partner for the Jacksonville Jaguars, known for its quality and originality. The Flagship Brewhouse is located at 3420 Agricultural Center, St. Augustine, FL 32092. Visit their website at ancientcitybrewing.com and follow them on social media @ancientcitybrewing.

