Ancient City Farmstead Christmas Experience begins Friday

ST. AUGUSTINE, Fla. — Ancient City Farmstead is hosting its inaugural Christmas Experience in St. Augustine.

Families can hit the outdoor skating rink, admire the lighting of a giant tree, visit Santa’s Workshop, play games, and more.

You can visit on select days from Nov. 29 through Dec. 22.

The experience is happening at 395 St Marks Pond Boulevard. Parking is free.

You can buy tickets here.

