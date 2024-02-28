Angie’s Subs opens at JAX

Jacksonville, Fla. — Travelers at the Jacksonville International Airport can now pick up a meal from a favorite Jax Beach restaurant.

Angie’s Subs is officially open.

A ribbon-cutting ceremony was held on Wednesday.

Travelers can grab a signature Peruvian sandwich, salads and sweet tea.

There is also a variety of breakfast items to choose from.

“As JAX continues to grow, it provides us with an excellent opportunity to showcase beloved local brands in the terminal,” Jacksonville Aviation Authority CEO Mark VanLoh said in a news release. “Recent additions in the airport like Southern Grounds, and now Angie’s, highlight what makes Northeast Florida so unique.”

In the same news release, Angie’s Subs owner Ed Malin said, “As a local boy and businessman, it has been an honor to work with HMSHost and JAX in putting an Angie’s Subs in the airport.”

Angie’s Subs at JAX is open from 5 a.m. to 9 p.m. seven days a week.

