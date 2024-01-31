Animal Care and Protective Services Wish List Wednesday for dogs in need

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Animal Care and Protective Services in Duval County is asking the community to help Cheese Whiz, Chevy, Roxie, and their friends.

For Wish List Wednesday, blocks of Velveeta-style cheese, large and extra-large wire dog crates, and airline-style creates are some of the items needed.

The Velveeta-style cheese is used to get the dogs to take their medicines easier. Large wire dog crates are needed for in-shelter dogs who live in offices. ACPS also sends these crates home with community members who are holding onto strays. The airline-style crates are used for keeping dogs that suffer from separation anxiety and to travel in.

All donations can be sent to and dropped off at 2020 Forest St. in Jacksonville.

