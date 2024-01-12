Animal protection organization says three zoos in Florida are worst for elephants

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The animal protection organization, In Defense of Animals, is shaming three Florida zoos, including Jacksonville’s, for being the worst for elephants. Jacksonville Zoo and Gardens landed on the “Hall of Shame” list.

In Defense of Animals said the only living male elephant at the Jax Zoo was born in South Africa, where he roamed free. They said “Ali” the elephant was shipped to Michael Jackson’s now-defunct amusement park Neverland Ranch at two years old. In 1997, the elephant was sent to Jacksonville.

In Defense of Animals claims Ali was encouraged to breed young. The organization also said the zoo removed Ali’s tusks.

Action News Jax reached out to the Jacksonville Zoo for comment on In Defense of Animals’ story. We are still waiting to hear back.

