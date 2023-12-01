The animals at Marineland have finished their holiday gift lists

ST. JOHNS COUNTY, Fla — The Marineland animal family has completed their holiday wishlist and are finally ready to share it with the world.

From balls to buoys to window clings to pool toys, they found everything they could possibly want and now, just like kiddos all around the world, they are patiently waiting to see what goodies get delivered,” said Marineland in a news release.

Click here If you’d like to be a part of sharing some of the holiday magic with the animals of Marineland.

And don’t forget to include a note with your name so the dolphins, sharks, turtles, and fish can thank you personally!

