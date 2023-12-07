Annual beach driving passes for 2024 now available in St. Johns County

ST. JOHNS, Fla. — Residents and visitors in St. Johns County can now secure their annual beach driving passes for the upcoming year.

The passes, valid until March 1, 2024, come with varying prices based on residency and accessibility needs.

St. Johns County resident passes are priced at $50, while non-residents can obtain a pass for $100. For those requiring ADA-accessible passes, the cost is set at $40. Passes can be purchased during regular business hours at several designated locations until March 1, 2024.

The authorized locations for pass purchases are as follows:

Tax Collector’s Main Office – 4030 Lewis Speedway, St. Augustine

Tax Collector’s DuPont Center Office – 6658 US 1 South, St. Augustine

Tax Collector’s Office Julington Creek Office – 725 Flora Branch Blvd., St. Johns

Tax Collector’s Ponte Vedra Office – 151 Sawgrass Corners Drive, Ponte Vedra Beach

St. Johns County Beach Services Office – 901 Pope Road, St. Augustine

St. Johns County Ocean and Fishing Pier Gift Shop – 350 A1A Blvd., St. Augustine

Residents must provide a valid ID with a St. Johns County address or proof of property tax payments in the county when purchasing a resident pass. ADA-accessible passes require the presentation of a disabled person’s parking permit or proof of qualification.

Furthermore, disabled military veterans can obtain a free annual pass by presenting their military ID or a letter from Veterans Affairs confirming their disabled status.

It’s important to note that vehicles accessing the beach do not require a pass until March 1, 2024. After this date, annual and daily beach passes will be available for purchase at toll booth locations, and transactions at these booths are only cash.

In the event of a lost or misplaced pass, a new one must be purchased. Vehicular access is contingent on prevailing beach conditions, and all sales are considered final.

