Annual Florida Theatre Ticket Drawing now open

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The Florida Theatre announced its Annual Ticket Drawing is officially underway, giving people a chance to win exclusive seats to some of next year’s biggest shows.

Only 1,500 drawing tickets will be sold, and they’re available now through December 31, 2025.

>>> STREAM ACTION NEWS JAX LIVE <<<

Each $25 ticket provides an entry to win a pair of seats in the first six rows for every artist presented at the Florida Theatre in 2026, a prize valued at about $1,500.

“This is our 11th year running the Annual Ticket Drawing, and we’re thrilled to keep giving the community this unique chance to enjoy world-class entertainment,” Michelle Adams said, Director of Development at the Florida Theatre.

All proceeds go directly to the nonprofit Florida Theatre to help preserve and maintain the historic venue. The winner will be drawn on New Year’s Eve.

Tickets can be purchased at FloridaTheatre.com or by calling (904) 355-2787.

[DOWNLOAD: Free Action News Jax app for alerts as news breaks]

[SIGN UP: Action News Jax Daily Headlines Newsletter]

Click here to download the free Action News Jax news and weather apps, click here to download the Action News Jax Now app for your smart TV and click here to stream Action News Jax live.