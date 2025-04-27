Annual Strides for Pride 5K raises more than $44K for LGBTQ+ youth services

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Nearly 900 people gathered in Jacksonville Sunday morning to participate in this year’s Strides for Pride 5k. Walkers and runners of all backgrounds and orientations crossed the start line together, as they have for 14 years.

The event is put on by JASMYN, a local non-profit focused on providing housing, health services and support to teenagers and young adults within the LGBTQIA+ community.

The organization has operated for more than 30 years, beginning in a time when the rights and freedoms of the community were far less.

“At the end of the day, we are a community, we’re a big family, and this event just signifies that. It doesn’t matter what walk of life you come from,” said JASMYN representative Brianna Osgood. “You come here, it’s about love, peace, and family, and that’s what we stride for.”

As of Sunday afternoon, the event raised more than $44 thousand for people who use JASMYN’s services.

Teens and young adults can get rapid HIV testing Monday through Friday at JASMYN, as well as testing for STIs at the organization’s Sexual Health Clinic on scheduled days.

Mental health counseling is also available to LGBTQIA+ youth in need.

