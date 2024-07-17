Local

Apparent water main break floods street in East Arlington neighborhood

An apparent water main break caused street flooding in an East Arlington neighborhood on Wednesday.

Street flooding in East Arlington neighborhood (Shanila Kabir/Action News Jax)

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Neighbors in an East Arlington neighborhood are dealing with street flooding after crews working in the area appeared to hit a water main.

Photos sent to Action News Jax show water flooding the street earlier Wednesday morning in the Hickory Manor subdivision.

Action News Jax’s Shanila Kabir is in the area and spotted JEA trucks responding to the area and palm trees knocked over.

Action News Jax is working to find out what the crews were working on and the extent of the damage and will have the latest on CBS47 and FOX30 Action News Jax at 5.

Large hole in driveway at Hickory Manor Image provided by viewer.

