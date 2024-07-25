Applications now open to join Jacksonville mayor’s LGBTQ+ Advisory Board

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Mayor Donna Deegan is looking for applicants to serve on her newly created LGBTQ+ Advisory Board. She said she needs leaders who are invested in helping the community thrive.

Several members of Jacksonville’s LGBTQ+ community told Action News Jax they represent a diverse population that is currently underserved. They add having an advisory board that can gather data and create strategies to address any disparities will help Jacksonville become a more welcoming place for all.

“We are living in very uncertain times from a political perspective. There are so many different laws that are currently geared against our LGBTQ individuals,” LGBTQ+ activist Manny Velasquez-Paredes said.

The board will have 11 members who will report to Mayor Deegan and the City Council. Some of the criteria for serving on Deegan’s LGBTQ+ Advisory Board include expertise in understanding the issues of the LGBTQ+ community and a passion to serve in the community.

“Having a LGBTQ advisory council will allow us to share our lived experience and our perspectives on healthcare, rent control, and safety as we are a huge community in Jacksonville,” LGBTQ+ activist Cielo Sunsarae said.

In announcing the board’s creation, the mayor’s office released a statement saying in part:

“This new committee will act as a liaison between the LGBTQ+ community and city government. It’s another step we are taking to create opportunities for everyone who lives in Jacksonville.”

Mayor Deegan also hopes applicants will come from diverse backgrounds. She is looking for community leaders from the advocacy, business, faith, and academic fields. They are expected to live in or have a significant interest in Duval County.

The application deadline is Aug. 9.

