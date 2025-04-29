April is Parkinson’s Awareness Month: How to care for loved ones living with Parkinson’s

Parkinson’s Disease is a progressive disorder of the nervous system that affects movement, often including tremors.

According to the Parkinson’s Foundation, nearly one million Americans are currently living with the diagnosis.

Family caregivers play an important role when dealing with a Parkinson’s diagnosis. SYNERGY HomeCare Gerontologist Dr. Macie Smith, says before you offer hands-on assistance, offer emotional support to your loved ones with the disease.

“You want to continue to encourage them, to be engaging in their life, not focusing on their inability but focusing on their ability because they still have abilities it just looks a little differently. Try not to be overbearing but be observant to what you see.”

Dr. Smith also notes that caregivers should be mindful of preserving their family members’ independence and to ensure they remain involved in making decisions.

“They can still make decisions, so you want to be sure to bring them information so that way they can be informed and that they can be involved in decision making, that they can be involved in making choices because when you make choices that promotes independence.”

It’s important for both individuals living with Parkinson’s and their caregivers a local support group and maintain a notebook to write down any news symptoms to share with their primary care physician.

Parkinson’s can be a life-changing event, it can change daily routines and long-term plans, but it is still possible to live a full, happy and healthy life.

