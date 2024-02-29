Arlington Riverfront to be the spotlight of ‘Scenic Visions’ guided river taxi tour

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — A special guided river taxi tour of the Arlington Riverfront will take riders through neighborhoods outside of Jacksonville’s urban core.

Scenic Jacksonville introduced the Scenic Visions program in a special announcement on Thursday. The three-part series will focus on the Arlington neighborhood.

“Our goal is to rediscover hidden gems within our community while engaging civic leaders and neighborhood stakeholders in thought-provoking experiences and meaningful conversations that help to catalyze community action,” Nancy Powell, executive director, said. “This program is a complement to our successful annual Great Cities Symposium, and we are thrilled to partner with Old Arlington Inc., the JAX Chamber Arlington Council, Greater Arlington Civic Council, and Jacksonville University to bring these opportunities to people both inside and outside of Arlington.”

The three-part series and tour will include:

Saturday, March 23: from 9:30 am – 12 noon: “Spotlight on Arlington’s Riverfront,” a guided tour of Arlington from the vantage point of the beautiful St. Johns River. Depart and return from the Chart House dock; Tickets $25 per person.

Saturday, April 20: “Spotlight on Arlington’s Assets and Opportunities,” a Guided Trolley Tour of Arlington. Depart and Return from College Park on University Boulevard North; Tickets $25 per person. Registration will open in mid-March.

Wednesday, May 29: “Spotlight on Arlington’s Future,” a panel discussion featuring Arlington’s local visionaries, investors, ambassadors, and civic leaders to be held at Jacksonville University. Jacksonville University President Tim Cost will be joined by three additional panelists. Free event; details and registration will be available by mid-March.

Why the Arlington neighborhood?

“Arlington is awash in history and natural beauty, and despite some blight on its commercial corridors, there are amazing assets to be celebrated,” Steve Matchett, president of Old Arlington Inc., said. “Arlington is a community of neighborhoods that offers so much more than what can be seen from the Arlington Expressway. We are thrilled by this opportunity to shine a spotlight on Arlington and its promise.”

For more information and event registration, visit www.scenicjax.org.

