Arlington vandalism suspects have until Friday to avoid charges, condo’s HOA said

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Several suspects accused of vandalizing Arlington condos have until Friday to avoid charges. That’s according to the complex’s HOA.

Neighbors and the HOA were ready to make some improvements to the property this week. But they found explicit pictures and swear words on walls and stairs that might change those plans.

And the search continues for the suspects.

“I’m shocked people even attempt things like this,” Tracy Collins, a neighbor who lives in the complex, said.

The Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office uploaded a photo of what’s believed to be one of three suspects -- it’s the moment she realized cameras were rolling.

“I was so sad, number one we have worked so far to try and put our community back together,” Collins said.

Six Teakwood Villa Condominiums were vandalized last week. Some of the markings can be seen along the balconies and walls.

Exclusive: Surveillance video reportedly captures two women vandalizing homes at Teakwood Villas

“This was supposed to be our revitalization week,” Collins said. “We finally have some funds to do some things and we have people come in and destroy our dreams.”

A new photo shows one of the suspects with what’s believed to be the spray paint cans in hand. More photos and videos show suspects running away.

Tracy Collins, a neighborhood and treasurer of the HOA said one of the neighbors impacted was an 80-year-old who’s in the hospital fighting cancer and is hoping they’re held accountable.

“Internally I’m kind of mad. But I have to say I feel like when you do something wrong,” Collins said. “And you get caught and you hold yourself accountable there’s a lesson that can be learned you carry your entire life. So I hope for their purpose, they get caught.”

JSO has said there’s no excuse to damage someone’s property. They’re asking if you know who they are to give police a call at 904-650-0500 or Crime Stoppers at 866-845-TIPS (8477).

