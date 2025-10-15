Armed demonstrators seen not breaking any laws with firearms outside NAS Jax, FBI Jacksonville

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Two individuals demonstrated outside the Jacksonville FBI office Wednesday morning, with one of them visibly armed.

Jacksonville police engaged with the demonstrators and confirmed they were exercising their constitutional rights, ensuring there was no danger to the public.

A similar demonstration was reported at NAS JAX earlier in the day. A photograph from the scene shows two demonstrators, one recording video on a phone while the other is armed with a long-gun and a handgun in a holster.

>>> STREAM ACTION NEWS JAX LIVE <<<

[DOWNLOAD: Free Action News Jax app for alerts as news breaks]

[SIGN UP: Action News Jax Daily Headlines Newsletter]

Click here to download the free Action News Jax news and weather apps, click here to download the Action News Jax Now app for your smart TV and click here to stream Action News Jax live.