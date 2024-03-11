Arrest made in shooting near Oceanway Walgreens

Jacksonville, Fla. — A suspect is in custody following a shooting near the Walgreens on Yellow Bluff Road and New Berlin Road.

Jacksonville police said Eric Stallings, 61, was arrested at a nearby Gate gas station after calling police himself.

The shooting happened Sunday.

>>> STREAM ACTION NEWS JAX LIVE <<<

[DOWNLOAD: Free Action News Jax app for alerts as news breaks]

Related: JSO confirms man was shot near Walgreens on Yellow Bluff Road on Sunday

According to an arrest report, it appears this was a case of road rage.

Charles Keen, 48, told police Stallings cut him off in traffic and was making hand gestures at him.

Keen said he thought the suspect was driving away, but Stallings slammed on his brakes, causing Keen’s truck to rear-end the suspect’s vehicle.

Read: JSO: Man dead after he was shot, crashes car into ditch in Jacksonville Heights

Keen told police he got out of his truck to exchange information with Stallings.

Moments later, he ran to Walgreens after having been shot in the face.

The victim was taken to the hospital. He’ll be okay.

Whatever Stallings told police after the shooting was blacked out of his arrest report.

Stallings is now charged with attempted murder.

Read: JSO: Teen in critical condition after shooting in Normandy area

[SIGN UP: Action News Jax Daily Headlines Newsletter]

Click here to download the free Action News Jax news and weather apps, click here to download the Action News Jax Now app for your smart TV and click here to stream Action News Jax live.