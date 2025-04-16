Ascension St. Vincent Southside named ‘America’s Best Maternity Hospitals’ for 2025′

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Ascension St. Vincent’s Southside has been officially recognized as one of America’s Best Maternity Hospitals by Newsweek for 2025.

The Newsweek ranking is based on nationwide online surveys of hospital managers and medical professionals, as well as patient satisfaction and experience.

“Expecting mothers and their babies deserve quality care that is tailored to their individual needs,” said Kevin Rinks, President and CEO of St. Vincent’s Southside. “We’re grateful that our approach to maternal care has been recognized and look forward to continuing to serve families across Northeast Florida, here in their own community.”

In 2024, the Family Birth Place at St. Vincent’s Southside was honored with an Excellence in Maternal Care award by the Florida Hospital Association.

Click HERE to learn more about St. Vincent’s Southside and click HERE to view the full list by Newsweek.

