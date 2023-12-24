Ascension St. Vincent’s Clay County care ranked among the nation’s best for maternity care

CLAY COUNTY, Fla — The Family Birth Place at Ascension St. Vincent’s Clay County has been named to U.S. News and World Report’s Best Hospitals for Maternity Care (Uncomplicated Pregnancy) list, the highest award a hospital can earn.

Hospitals that receive a High Performing designation as part of Best Hospitals for Maternity Care meet a high standard in caring for parents with uncomplicated pregnancies.

“This recognition reflects the commitment of our doctors, nurses and care teams in delivering high-quality, compassionate care to expectant mothers and their newborns,” said Sadie Durham, Chief Nursing Officer and Chief Operating Officer at Ascension St. Vincent’s Clay County. “We are honored to keep serving the moms and families of Clay County and beyond.”

To be recognized as high-performing by U.S. News, hospitals must excel in multiple quality metrics, including C-section rates, newborn complication rates, breast milk feeding rates and early elective delivery rates. These hospitals have C-section rates that are 26% lower, and newborn complication rates that are 37% lower than unrecognized hospitals which participated in the survey.

The Family Birth Place at St. Vincent’s Clay County is a baby-friendly, GOLD safe-sleep certified organization with nursing staff trained in spinning baby techniques that help babies get into position for birth. The unit also offers infant CPR training and on-site lactation services to make sure our new parents feel prepared to take home their new bundle of joy.

