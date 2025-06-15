Local

Ascension St. Vincent’s Clay County offers free physicals for students June 21

Ascension St. Vincent's
CLAY COUNTY, Fla. — Ascension St. Vincent’s Clay County will be offering free sports and school physicals for students aged 4-18 on June 21.

A parent or guardian must accompany the students during the physical.

Further details:

What: Free School & Sports Physicals for Students

Where: Hunter-Douglas Park, 4227 Longmire Road, Middleburg, Florida 32068

When: 10:00 am - 1:30 pm on June 21st

For those who are interested, you can call 904-308-7558 or email willie.roberts@ascension.org.

