Local

Ascension St. Vincent’s expands neurosurgical care in Clay County

By ActionNewsJax.com News Staff

Ascension St. Vincent’s logo

By ActionNewsJax.com News Staff

CLAY COUNTY, Fla. — Ascension St. Vincent’s Clay County now offers advanced spine surgical care.

>>> STREAM ACTION NEWS JAX LIVE <<<

According to a news release, the clinic’s neurosurgeons are a team of brain and spine specialists from across the country.

“St. Vincent’s is a leader in neurosurgery and this expansion allows our patients to receive this advanced spine care where they live,” Bryan Walrath, President and CEO of St. Vincent’s Clay County, said in the release. “This supports our commitment to delivering compassionate, personalized care to patients in the greater Clay County community.”

The surgeons offer diagnosis and treatment, such as minimally-invasive and complex spine surgery, craniotomy for tumor resection, stereotactic radiosurgery, and surgery for the treatment of chronic pain.

[DOWNLOAD: Free Action News Jax app for alerts as news breaks]

[SIGN UP: Action News Jax Daily Headlines Newsletter]

Click here to download the free Action News Jax news and weather apps, click here to download the Action News Jax Now app for your smart TV and click here to stream Action News Jax live.

0
Comments on this article
0

Listen

news

weather

traffic

Latest National News

mobile apps

Everything you love about wokv.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

amazon alexa

Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!