Ascension St. Vincent’s Southside named one of nation’s best physical rehabilitation centers

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Newsweek has named St. Vincent’s Southside one of America’s Best Physical Rehabilitation Centers for 2024.

The annual list awards 300 top physical rehabilitation facilities. Scores are assigned based on quality metrics, accreditation data, a national survey of industry experts, and Google reviews from patients.

This is the first time the rehabilitation facility has made the list since it opened in 2022.

“Our inpatient rehabilitation facility has established itself as one of the premier centers for patients across the state of Florida,” said Kevin Rinks, President and CEO of St. Vincent’s Southside, in a news release. “We are honored to receive this designation, only a little more than two years after this unit was launched. We look forward to continuing to provide high-quality, compassionate care tailored for every patient on an individual basis. "

