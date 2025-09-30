Atlantic Beach neighbors finally catch a breath of fresh air after years of odor complaints

ATLANTIC BEACH, Fla. — For decades, the odor from the Atlantic Beach wastewater treatment plant would roll into nearby neighborhoods, sometimes daily. Action News Jax Nicholas Brooks returned to the area recently to ask residents if they’ve noticed a difference since his last visit, and the response was overwhelmingly positive.

“It smells a lot better. A lot cleaner,” said Resident Kianna DeLoach, who has lived with the smell for over two decades.

“I got immune to it,” she added.

Jeremy Nix, another neighbor, agreed that the change is significant.

“I haven’t noticed it at all. It’s been nonexistent from where we are,” Nix said. “I say it’s a huge relief, because it definitely affects quality of life and enjoyment of the outdoor areas,” Nix said.

The City of Atlantic Beach attributes the improvement to recent upgrades at the facility. According to city officials, contractors have begun upgrading the influent screens — a crucial component in filtering out large debris early in the wastewater process.

On September 26, the city also began a partial start-up of the new BioAir odor control system, which uses odor-neutralizing media to mitigate unpleasant smells.

In addition, a new fence is being constructed to help contain odors from the headworks and drying beds.

While the issue isn’t entirely resolved, residents said the difference is noticeable and long overdue.

