Atlantic Beach thanks Public Works Crew for their quick, safe response

Jacksonville, Fla. — The city of Atlantic Beach is giving a shout-out to its Public Works crew after a tree branch fell Friday morning in the Selva Lakes neighborhood.

Crews showed up fast, and what started as a simple clean-up turned into something inspiring.

The city says the team worked efficiently, focused, and always put safety first.

Their teamwork and care stood out, showing the pride they take in their work.

Public workers are some of the first to respond during emergencies, clearing debris and making way for first responders.

The city says they work in all kinds of tough conditions, like rain, storms, and late nights.

Their work matters, and Atlantic Beach says it’s proud to call them community heroes.

