Attempted kidnapping at Lake City bus station, police said

LAKE CITY, Fla. — A man in Columbia County was arrested and charged with attempting kidnapping, assault, and robbery at a local bus stop.

The incident happened at the Greyhound Bus Station on 251 S. Marion Avenue in Lake City.

At around 9:15 a.m., officers responded to calls of a disturbance. When they arrived they spoke with the victim and witnesses.

The department said that the victim was attempting to exit a bus when an older man, later identified as Kevin Van Fossen, grabbed and picked up the victim’s two-year-old child. Fossen refused to return the child to the victim. The victim and another person forcibly removed the child from Fossen.

In a statement issued by the LCPD, Fossen then snatched a phone from the second victim, threatening to smack the first victim.

Fossen appeared to be intoxicated from drinking mouthwash. He was arrested and charged.

