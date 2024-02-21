Attempted robbery thwarted at Jacksonville financial institution, police report

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — In response to a distress call, officers from the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office arrived at 100 New Berlin Road around 10:00 a.m. following reports of a robbery at a financial institution.

Initial investigations revealed that a suspect entered the business and handed a note to a teller, demanding money. However, remained composed and reportedly refused to comply with the demands.

The would-be robber after failing the attempt fled the scene on foot. Officers were able to apprehend the suspect in the vicinity of the store shortly after the robbery took place.

As the investigation unfolds, Robbery Detectives and Crime Scene Unit Detectives are actively interviewing witnesses and suspects at the scene. Authorities continue to work to gather all pertinent information.

The Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office urges anyone with relevant information regarding the incident to come forward. They can reach out to the Sheriff’s office directly at 904-630-0500, provide information online at JSOCRIMETIPS@JAXSHERIFF.ORG, or anonymously report tips to the Crime Stoppers hotline at 866- 845-TIPS.

Further updates on the investigation will be provided as they become available.

