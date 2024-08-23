Local

Attention bargain hunters: St. Johns Co. is holding a surplus auction

By Leslie Coursey, Action News Jax

St. Johns County Surplus Auction Trucks, vans, lawnmowers and more will be sold to the highest bidder. (Credit: St. Johns County)

By Leslie Coursey, Action News Jax

St. Augustine, Fla. — St. Johns County is looking to unload some of its old trucks, vans, fire engines and lawnmowers.

It’s holding a surplus auction this weekend.

You can take a look at what’s up for auction and bidding requirements by clicking here.

>>> STREAM ACTION NEWS JAX LIVE <<<

[DOWNLOAD: Free Action News Jax app for alerts as news breaks]

Read: Florida unveils 2024-2025 Great Outdoors Initiative amid concerns over environmental impacts to state parks

Or you can preview the sale in person on Friday, Aug. 23, from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. at 2416 Dobbs Road in St. Augustine.

The auction will be held at the same location starting at 8 a.m. on Saturday.

The county holds surplus auctions twice a year to sell items approved by the Board of County Commissioners.

The money made from the auction goes back into the county’s general fund.

Read: St. Johns County voters to decide fate of sales tax extension, property tax increase for schools this November

[SIGN UP: Action News Jax Daily Headlines Newsletter]

Click here to download the free Action News Jax news and weather apps, click here to download the Action News Jax Now app for your smart TV and click here to stream Action News Jax live.

0
Comments on this article
0

Listen

news

weather

traffic

Latest National News

mobile apps

Everything you love about wokv.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

amazon alexa

Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!