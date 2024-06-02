Attorneys fight to keep Nassau County cop killer off death row

Yulee, Fla. — Attorneys defending Patrick McDowell will work to keep him off death row on Monday.

What’s called a Spencer hearing is scheduled at 9 a.m. at the Nassau County Courthouse.

A Spencer hearing allows McDowell’s defense team to present more evidence in hopes the judge will not uphold a jury’s recommendation that McDowell be sentenced to death.

Patrick McDowell pleaded guilty to killing Deputy Joshua Moyers during a September 2021 traffic stop.

After a nearly two-week-long trial in April, a jury recommended the death penalty.

Action News Jax will be inside the courtroom for Monday’s hearing.

