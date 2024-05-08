Local

Open to the public; ATVs, dump trucks, cars and more at St. Johns County surplus auction

By ActionNewsJax.com News Staff
If your looking for some extra muscle, this 2006 287B multiloader could be yours for the right price.

Bring in the big guns If your looking for some extra muscle, this 2006 287B multiloader could be yours for the right price. (Great Expectations Auction & Estate Services)

By ActionNewsJax.com News Staff

ST. JOHNS COUNTY, Fla. — Plenty of items ranging from dump trucks, ATVs, buses, and computer equipment will all be up for auction in this weekend’s St. Johns County surplus goods auction.

>>> STREAM ACTION NEWS JAX LIVE <<<

The auction is open to the public on Sat., May 11, at 2416 Dobbs Road in St. Augustine and will begin at 10 a.m.. An early preview will take place on Fri., May 10, from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the same location. Then on auction day, another preview will take place on Saturday at 8 a.m.

[DOWNLOAD: Free Action News Jax app for alerts as news breaks]

The county said the auction is held once or twice a year to sell items approved by the Board of County Commissioners to the highest bidder. The county has a contract with Great Expectations Auction, Estate Services, and Realty to perform these auctions. The money generated from the auction goes back into the county’s general fund.

Click here to view a list of all the items up for auction. Some of the items featured can be viewed below.

Image 1 of 26
This ATV is one of many vehicles at the SJC surplus auction on Sat., May 11.

2016 Polaris ATV This ATV is one of many vehicles at the SJC surplus auction on Sat., May 11. (Great Expectations Auction & Estate Services)

[SIGN UP: Action News Jax Daily Headlines Newsletter]

Click here to download the free Action News Jax news and weather apps, click here to download the Action News Jax Now app for your smart TV and click here to stream Action News Jax live.

Listen

news

weather

traffic

For Locals By Locals

Each Friday morning 104.5 WOKV is highlighting locally owned businesses in the northeast Florida area.

Latest National News

mobile apps

Everything you love about wokv.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

amazon alexa

Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!