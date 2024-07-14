Back to School Bash happening in Clay County

CLAY COUNTY, Fla. — The Clay County School District is participating in a Back to School Bash on July 27.

It’s happening at the Thrasher-Horne Center from 9 a.m. to 11:30 a.m.

Clay County School District students from elementary through high school can receive new backpacks and school supplies for free.

The event is being hosted by Seeds of Love Ministry and Saved 2 Serve.

