Baker County flag football team to take on local first responders in fundraising game

MACCLENNY, Fla — In an effort to raise money, the Baker County High’s women’s flag football team will take on local first responders, in what’s being called “Cats vs. Dogs.”

“We’re raising money to buy equipment and cover the cost for the team for the year,” said Wildcats Head Coach Randal Hodges. “High school flag doesn’t have a big budget within the school system so we’re kind of semi-self-supportive, so everything we try to do for these ladies from pregame meals, to extra footballs for practice we take care of ourselves with our booster club.”

Cats vs. Dogs will take place Saturday, February 28 at 6:00 p.m. at Memorial Stadium in Macclenny. Tickets are $5 and kids under 5 get in free. Hodges says all donations will go to the the booster club for the high school and middle school flag football team.

Hodges said the game started after talking with firefighters at the Christmas parade last year. “[The firefighters] made the comment about playing flag football against the girls and it just kind of took fruition from there. We reached out to the sheriff’s office and tried to put everything together, made it happen. Unfortunately now, the firefighters got scared and most of them backed out so we’re playing mainly, the sheriff’s office, FHP and FWC,” joked Hodges.

You can find out more on the event on the Baker County High School Flag Football team’s Facebook event page.

You can hear Coach Hodges’ message to his Saturday opponent and more in the full interview.

