Baker County Sheriff’s Office investigating deadly shooting

BAKER COUNTY, Fla. — The Baker County Sheriff’s Office is investigating after a person was killed in a shooting on Friday evening.

The shooting happened in Glen St. Mary.

Detectives have identified and detained the shooter, though no arrests have been made yet.

Evidence is being collected and the scene is being processed.

Law enforcement believes there are witnesses. If you know anything, contact the authorities.

