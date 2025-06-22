Scam Alert: Baker County Sheriff’s Office warns of callers posing as law enforcement

BAKER COUNTY, Fla. — The Baker County Sheriff’s Office (BCSO) has issued an urgent warning about a surge in phone scams involving individuals posing as law enforcement officers or government investigators.

Scammers are contacting victims by phone and using high-pressure tactics to instill fear and urgency.

They often claim that the victim’s bank accounts have been compromised, their identity is linked to criminal activity, or they are under investigation and must cooperate to avoid arrest, said BCSO.

Victims are told to remain on the phone for a long time under the false claim that tracking software or GPS has been activated on their device.

They may be told to withdraw large sums of cash from their financial institution and mislead bank staff about the purpose, such as claiming home repairs.

The scammers then direct victims to mail cash to a “secure location,” purchase prepaid cards, or deposit cash into unfamiliar ATMs.

The Sheriff’s Office reminds the public that legitimate law enforcement will never ask you to withdraw or transfer money to resolve an investigation.

You will never be instructed to remain on a call during financial transactions.

Any demand for secrecy, urgency, or fear is a clear warning sign of a scam.

