Bank of America customers report outage, some seeing $0 balances

Thousands of users are reporting issues with Bank of America’s online and mobile banking.

According to the website DownDetector, users began reporting issues around 12:30 p.m. EST.

In the comments on DownDetector’s website, some BoA users said they were seeing $0 balances in their accounts.

By 1:30 p.m. EST, more than 18,000 users were reporting issues, DownDetector’s graph showed.

The company has not yet released a statement on the possible issue or what may be causing it.

