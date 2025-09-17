Baptist Health to break ground on new patient and ER tower in Jacksonville

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Baptist Health is getting ready to expand its footprint in downtown Jacksonville.

Next Wednesday, September 17, the health system will host a groundbreaking ceremony for its new four-story patient and emergency room tower.

The event starts at 8:30 a.m. at Baptist Medical Center Jacksonville and Wolfson Children’s Hospital.

The new tower is expected to bring more space, faster care, and upgraded facilities to patients and families in the area.

Hospital leaders, staff, and community members will be on hand to mark the start of construction.

Baptist Health says the project is part of its long-term plan to improve access and meet growing demand.

