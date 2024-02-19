Baseball returns to Jacksonville as Jumbo Shrimp announce giveaways, fireworks and more

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The crack of the bat. Florida sunsets. Cold beverages with a hot dog, or two. Stadium lights and the smell of freshly cut grass.

Fans will experience this and more as the Jumbo Shrimp are primed and ready for the 2024 season.

Affordable Family Fun returns to 121 Financial Ballpark on Opening Night at 7:05 p.m. on Friday, March 29.

The Jumbo Shrimp will celebrate with their fans, 75 fun-filled home dates which include 23 firework dates, 14 giveaways, five free Military Appreciation Nights, and five Forever Vets Animal Hospital Caines and Crustaceans Dog Days (plus one Cat Day).

A special holiday promotions event around Easter (March 31) will include an outfield egg hunt. The Jumbo Shrimp will honor dads during Father’s Day (June 18) with a special catch on the field, brunch, and photo opportunity.

Other special dates will be Snow Day (April 12), which features an in-game drop of 1,000 “snowballs” from the Haskell suite level, Quoth the Rave(n) on April 19, Classical Music Night on May 17, and Ginger Reveal Night on Aug. 1.

“The Jumbo Shrimp 2024 promotional calendar was produced with our core values of Affordable Family Fun at the top of mind for Crustacean Nation, which continues to proudly support our team,” Jumbo Shrimp executive vice president/general manager Harold Craw said. “We have added new theme nights and entertainment for fans of all ages while maintaining our popular promotions like fireworks shows and giveaways. We cannot wait for Opening Day on March 29.”

Tickets start at $5 and a $2 hot dog is available every game.

And the fun doesn’t stop there. The first seven Saturdays (through June) will feature postgame fireworks. The first 2,000 fans through the gates each Saturday will receive a free giveaway item. Gates open each Saturday at 5:30 p.m. for 6:35 p.m. games.

Some of the items for these game giveaways include:

March 29 (Fri.) - Magnet Schedule

April 13 - Jumbo Shrimp Pajama Pants

May 18 - Jazz Chisholm Bobblehead

July 3 (Wed.) - 4th of July Hat

July 20 - Hawaiian Shirt

In addition to their weekly specials, the Jumbo Shrimp will continue to offer active military and veterans $7 field reserved and $10 dugout reserved tickets every home game.

For more details on the complete listing of the Jumbo Shrimp’s 2024 promotional schedule and for tickets, head on over to www.jaxshrimp.com.

